Pushpa Maker On Jani Controversy: “That’s Their Personal Thing”

Facing rape, sexual assault and harassment allegations from her former assistant under the POSCO act, ace choreographer Shaik Jani Basha aka Jani Master was arrested by Hyderabad’s police and sent to Chanchalguda prison on remand. While the news became a hot topic in industry circles, many industry biggies are often refraining from making any comment on that. And here comes Pushpa producer Mythri Ravi Shankar’s response to the same.

Apparently at the success meet of “Mathu Vadhalara 2” earlier today, media folks questioned the ongoing Jani Master controversy, as the choreographer composed many superhit songs for Allu Arjun, also his assistant lady choreographer, who happens to be the victim in the said case, composed some moves for upcoming Pushpa 2 as well. Responding to this, Mythri Ravi said, “Going by the reports we are seeing in the media, what happened between Jani Master and the girl is their personal thing. We have nothing to do with that. Jani was supposed to compose the item-song in Pushpa 2 but things went this way. And that girl also worked for us months ago to give some moves along with other masters, and she got credited too”.

When quizzed about the girl because there was a buzz in the media that Allu Arjun gave her a word of giving her an opportunity, Ravi further added, “She has already worked with us and our hero (Allu Arjun) won’t even know who is dance master’s team and all. Whenever a good dance move is given to him, he appreciates them”.

Well, when all the industry biggies are advising insiders to speak about the incident with caution, Ravi stated that some YouTube channels are spreading false information for the sake of sensationalism.

