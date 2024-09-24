Laddu Comments: Pawan Kalyan Warns Actors

With the sanctity of the holy Tirumala Laddu in question ever since the ruling Telugu Desam and Janasena Party government unearthed the cow ghee adulteration scam in Andhra Pradesh state, there are many debates surrounding the topic. And other day at a movie event, when an anchor asked “Laddu Kavala Naayana”, actor Karthi jokingly stated that Laddu is a sensitive topic right now and one should not talk about it. And this led to much chaos everywhere.

Speaking about the same, Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan warned the actors who are making funny jokes about Tirumala Laddu. “I’ve huge respect for the actors and they are throwing jokes on Laddus. But don’t call Laddu as a sensitive topic, don’t ever dare to say that. When it comes to Sanathana Dharma, you have to think 100 times before saying that”, warned Pawan Kalyan in a strong tone, requesting the actors to refrain from making such comedy.

While what Pawan Kalyan said is true, the joke has actually come from the anchor who was trying to make some fun at the event by asking hero Karthi repeatedly about the laddu he likes to eat now. Well, it’s better for Tollywood to stay away from the topic of Laddu and stop weaving jokes around the same.

Meanwhile, responding to the same, hero Karthi is quick to issue an apology. “Dear Pawan Kalyan sir, with deep respects to you, I apologize for any unintended misunderstanding caused. As a humble devotee of Lord Venkateswara, I always hold our traditions dear. Best regards (sic)”, Karthi wrote on X, formerly Twitter, clarifying his stand.

