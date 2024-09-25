NTR Sets A New Record In The US

We are less than 48 hours away from the release of Jr NTR’s most-anticipated film, Devara. This Koratala Siva directorial is one of the most-anticipated releases in Indian cinema this year. Even before its release, Devara is breaking many records at the domestic and overseas box office.

According to the latest reports, the film grossed $2 million just through pre-sales in the United States. This is the second consecutive film for NTR after RRR to collect over $2 million through pre-sales. NTR is the first hero to have two back-to-back 2 million grossers through pre-sales in the USA. If the movie manages to get a positive talk, we can expect it to create havoc at the overseas box office.

Even in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Devara is witnessing sensational sales through advance bookings. So, we can expect the film to post big numbers at the box office on day one and the first weekend.

The movie features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for it.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯