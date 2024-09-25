Gamechanger: Second Single Announced Without Release Date

Gamechanger is one of the upcoming films in Telugu, starring Ram Charan in the lead role. Shankar is the film’s director and Dil Raju is the movie’s producer. As the fans are tired of waiting for the updates, the makers put an end to the wait and dropped an exciting update.

The film’s second single is going to be out on the 28th of this month. The team confirmed the same with the release of a new poster. The song promo will be released on that day and the song is titled Raa Macha Macha. Anantha Sriram is the lyricist of the song.

Already, Jaragandi song single has come out. Now, the team hopes to take the craze around the film to next level with this second single.

Dil Raju is bankrolling the film and the makers are planning to release the film in the second or third week of December. However, the team did not mention the release date of the movie on the latest poster.

