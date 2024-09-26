Pic: Rajamouli Visits Pushpa 2 Sets

Star filmmaker Rajamouli is known for maintaining a great friendship with contemporary filmmakers while encouraging new-age directors when they come up with innovative stuff.

Rajamouli today visited the sets of Pushpa 2 and the director Sukumar shared the experience of having the ‘Baahubali of directors on his Pushpa 2 sets’.

Sukumar shared a picture of himself all smiles with Rajamouli and Pushpa 2 cinematographer Miroslaw Brozek clicked on the sets of Pushpa 2. Sukumar wrote, ‘𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝗮𝗵𝘂𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗶 𝗼𝗳 𝗱𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝘂𝘀𝗵𝗽𝗮𝟮 𝘀𝗲𝘁𝘀. Meeting Rajamouli Garu on the set of our film, Pushpa 2, was an unforgettable experience. His presence made the set even more vibrant, and reconnecting with him made the moment truly remarkable.’

Pushpa 2 is gearing up for a grand release on December 6th this year.

The fans of Mahesh Babu have been asking Rajamouli about the updates of SSMB29, but the director keeps them waiting until the right time.

