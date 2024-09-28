The Hero Who Win at IIFA, Filmfare & SIIMA

Natural Star Nani’s action-packed entertainer Dasara directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner has not only become a box office sensation but is also making waves at prestigious award ceremonies, winning major awards at the Filmfare (6) and SIIMA (4) ceremonies.

Dasara has clinched multiple accolades, including Best Film at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), where Nani took home the Best Actor award for his compelling performance. Sudhakar Cherukuri was honoured with the best film award at IIFA for Dasara.

More importantly, it’s a remarkable rarity for an actor to triumph in top categories at multiple awards events. Nani received best actor award at all three major award ceremonies in a single calendar year.

