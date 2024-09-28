Devara Progress Report in Tamil & Hindi

Man of the Masses, Jr NTR’s latest film, Devara, hit screens worldwide yesterday. It was released amidst huge expectations, and the collections were excellent on the first day. Keeping aside the Telugu version, Devara is doing decent in Hindi, but the start was disappointing in Tamil.

NTR gained pan-India stardom with RRR, and thus, the makers of Devara decided to release the movie in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Along with NTR, the presence of Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor helped Devara get a decent opening in Hindi. Reportedly, the film collected a nett. of over Rs. 7.5 crores on the first day, and the earnings are expected to increase during the weekend.

However, the Tamil audience, who never encourages films from other languages, has shown their ignorance towards Telugu cinema once again. According to the reports, Devara’s Tamil version managed to earn only Rs. 80 lakhs on the first day. The release of Karthi’s Meiyazhagan and the successfully running Labbar Pandu also affected Devara.

Trade analysts have opined that collections may improve in Hindi, but the chances in Tamil look bleak. The number of theatres allocated to the Tamil version in Tamilnadu is also less. In the Telugu version, Devara shattered all records and emerged as the non-SS Rajamouli first-day highest grosser in Telugu cinema.

May be, it is also an indication that not every film from Telugu can be aimed pan-India as it should be approached carefully, weighing the pros and cons.

