RamJo’s Comments on ‘Freedom’ Triggers Controversy

Lyricist Ramajogaiah Sastry frequently collaborates with director Koratala Siva, including on the recent project Devara: Part 1. During a press meet celebrating the film’s positive reception, Ramjo Sastry expressed his happiness over the film’s success and praised the creative freedom that Koratala allows his team. He highlighted Koratala’s philosophy from a recent interview, where the director emphasized the importance of accountability in one’s work and the need for others not to interfere.

Ramjo Sastry remarked, “If we are given the freedom to do our work, the result will be like Devara.”

Some perceived this comment as a subtle reference to the issues Koratala faced while making Acharya. In this project, it was rumored that Chiranjeevi had too much influence over creative decisions, potentially limiting Koratala’s freedom.

With Ramjo Sastry’s statement, many believed he backed Koratala, suggesting that the director had more creative freedom on Devara, contributing to its success. Sensing that his remarks were being misinterpreted, Ramajogaiah Sastry quickly took to social media to clarify his intentions.

He explained, “It looks like my comments are misinterpreted. My intention is to convey that Koratala garu gives freedom to his team. I request everyone not to draw different meanings out of what I said.”

