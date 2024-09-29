Anirudh Ravichander was supposed to work with NTR for the film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, but unfortunately, he was replaced with Thaman at the last minute. However, the fans who were disappointed with this waited a long time to see the duo collaborate. It finally happened with Devara. Anirudh kept his promise to NTR’s fans and reached their expectations by carving out a perfect audio album and powerful score for the movie.

Devara received a positive response from one and all on the release day. Anirudh’s contribution to the film is one of the major reasons for this positive response. Anirudh breathed life into all the tunes he composed for the film and at the same time, he created a score that elevated the entire film so well.

Anirudh’s BGM showcased NTR differently in the film. Although NTR starred in mass films in the past, this time, it looked fresh with the compositions of Anirudh. He has come up with terrific background score for the film and especially for the action sequences, Anirudh outshined his previous works in Telugu.

The audio album also has a balance and he could be able to turn the theatres into concerts on the release day itself with the song, Chuttamalle. It’s been a while that Anirudh got appreciation from Telugu audiences to this level and if the second part also crosses the expectations, Anirudh would definitely be a gamechanger in Telugu cinema.

Anirudh is very choosy of what he picks and Devara seems to be his visiting card that he could easily deliver a wholesome viewing experience to the fans with his score and all that he needs is good content.

Needles to say, All Hail Anirudh Ravichander.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯