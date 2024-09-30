Thandel Shivaratri Song To Offer Goosebumps

Thandel is the most prestigious project for Naga Chaitanya who is putting in the best efforts, starting by undergoing a tremendous transformation, to changing his body language and slang to play a typical fisherman from Srikakulam.

Director Chandoo Mondeti is making the movie based on real incidents, and producers are providing all the resources to make it as authentic and impactful as possible.

In a bid to honor the cultural richness of Srikakulam, the ancient Sri Mukhalingam Shiva temple which is the focal point in the portrayal of the Maha Shivaratri festival is integrated into the film.

The festival scenes are designed to authentically capture the traditional rituals and the majestic scale of the celebrations.

Meanwhile, they completed canning a Shivaratri song in a massive set with the participation of 1000s of dancers, on a huge scale, to show the Shivaratri celebrations.

This devotional number, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, is not only the most expensive but also holds a special place for Chay. The composition is exceptional, blending spiritual elements with grandeur, and is said to give viewers goosebumps with its powerful impact.

The makers spent a whopping 4 Cr on this song alone, reflecting the makers’ commitment to delivering a high-quality project.

Choreographed by Sekhar Master, the song is expected to offer audiences a fresh and exhilarating experience.

The working stills feature Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi striking the Shiva Thandavam pose, alongside the dancers behind them. We can also observe lord Shiva’s idol. Both wore traditional attires.

The movie presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Bunny Vas under the Geetha Arts banner is nearing completion with its shoot.

