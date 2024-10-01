‘Committee Kurrollu’ Deserves a National Award: Naga Babu

‘Committee Kurrollu,’ produced by Niharika Konidela under Pink Elephant Pictures LLP, has made a significant impact on Telugu cinema. Featuring 11 new heroes and 4 heroines alongside seasoned actors, the film has garnered overwhelming responses from audiences and critics alike, becoming a blockbuster hit. Celebrating its 50 successful days in theaters, the makers hosted a grand event to mark this achievement.

Producer Phani Adapaka expressed gratitude to the entire team and emphasized the film’s emotional depth, crediting director Yadu Vamsi for his remarkable debut. Vamsi highlighted the rarity of a debut film running for 50 days, attributing success to the dedication of the cast and crew. Niharika Konidela praised the collective effort and the film’s unexpected success, emphasizing her belief in its potential.

With heartfelt thanks to the audience and collaborators, the team hopes to continue creating unique content that resonates with viewers. As Naga Babu champions ‘Committee Kurrollu’ for a national award, the film’s legacy as a fresh and impactful addition to Telugu cinema is firmly established.

