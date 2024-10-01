NTR Championed Devara Dubbing

NTR recently came up with the release of Devara. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is doing well at the box office. The movie had a pan-Indian release and it has been appreciated well by the audiences across the globe. Interestingly, NTR’s presence elevated the film in all languages.

Interestingly, one aspect that stood out is the dubbing of NTR. The positive aspect of the film is the flawless dubbing of Tarak in every language. The critics across languages shared positive reviews for Tarak’s dialogue and diction. The fans in other states are happy to witness NTR himself dubbing in their native language.

NTR clearly championed the nuances of the language. Be it Tamil or Hindi, unanimous praise for his dubbing. Even during the promotions, he fluently spoke other languages and created a positive impression with everyone.

The film also featured Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Srikanth and others in crucial roles.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯