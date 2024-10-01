Kapil Sharma Crosses the Line with Rajamouli Parody?

Of course, comedian Kapil Sharma is known for his imitations of various celebrities and when the likes of Salman Khan are sitting on his couch, he made sure to make a mockery of him with his trademark satires rather than just throwing flattery out there. However, when he did the same for director SS Rajamouli, it looked like things went overboard.

In the latest Kapil Sharma Show that is being streamed on Netflix, in which the Devara team including Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Jr NTR took part, there is this skit that made fun of director SS Rajamouli.

Played by another popular comedian Sunil Grover, the imitation of Rajmouli is named ‘Rajagoli’, has thrown lots of satires on the filmmaker who is considered India’s pride. They have imitated Rajamouli’s body language, his inability to speak Hindi and his excessive usage of ‘green screen’ and VFX in every film. No doubt, this made many laugh, but surely Telugu people will get hurt, because they know Rajamouli is not just that.

At the same time, Jr NTR could be seen uncomfortably laughing in this skit performed by Kapil Sharma and his team. Many are wondering what made Kapil Sharma pick up against Rajamouli and make some irritating jokes.

