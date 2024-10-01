Nagarjuna Heaps Praises On Karthi

Actors Nagarjuna and Karthi share a brotherly bond. Both of them worked together on the film Oopiri. Since then, they have been maintaining a close relationship with each other. Recently, Karthi came up with his new film Satyam Sundaram. Nagarjuna, who watched the film, took to X to share his views on the movie and congratulate Karthi.

Nagarjuna wrote, “Dear brother Karthi, I saw your film #SatyamSundaram last night!! You and Arvind ji were just too too good… I had a smile throughout watching you and went to sleep with the same smile… Brought back so many childhood memories… and also memories of our film #oopiri .I’m so happy that people and the critics are appreciating such heartwarming, Films!! kudos to the entire team!!! @Karthi_Offl @thearvindswami”.

Karthi thanked Nagarjuna for his words and said that his appreciation for good cinema inspires everyone to strive for excellence. “Thank you so much @iamnagarjuna annayya. We are elated to hear your words and so happy that you enjoyed the film. Your appreciation for good cinema constantly inspires us to strive for excellence,” wrote Karthi.

Directed by Prem Kumar of 96 fame, Satyam Sundaram features Karthi and Aravind Swamy in the lead roles. Raj Kiran, Devadarshini and Sri Divya played key roles in the movie.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯