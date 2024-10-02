Thalapathy69 A Remake Of Recent Hit Film In Telugu?

Tamil Superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s recent movie The GOAT has not really lived up to the title and so was his movie before that, LEO. However, the craze and hype around Thalapathy’s new movie are super high as always. Thalapathy69 is Vijay’s next in Vinoth. H’s direction.

The music is being provided by Anirudh, and needless to say, the background score and songs are expected to be exciting. The star cast of the movie is revealed and it is learned that Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Prakash Raj are already aboard.

The latest sesnation from Premalu, Mamta Baiju is also a part of this movie making it more interesting. There had been rumors that Thalapathy69 is an official remake of a recent hit movie in Telugu.

Going by the announcement poster’s caption ‘The torch bearer of democracy’, Thalapathy69 is believed to be a movie with a political backdrop. However, the official announcement is awaited and we still have to wait to know if it is really a remake or an original political thriller. halapathy69 is said to be Vijay’s last movie and the actor will be focusing on politics after that.

