Official: Sreenidhi Shetty Joins HIT 3 Madness

Director Sailesh Kolanu is bringing Nani onto the screen for the third part of the HIT franchise. The film’s shoot is currently in progress, and the makers officially announced Sreenidhi Shetty’s joining as the project’s leading lady.

Despite the massive success of KGF, Srinidhi’s career has yet to fully take off. Her Tamil film Cobra alongside Vikram did not make much of an impact. However, her pairing with Nani in Hit 3 could be a turning point for her in Telugu.

Nani who is producing the film took to X and wrote, “Other side of the madness 🙂 Welcome on board @SrinidhiShetty7.”

Nani’s role as a violent police officer named Arjun Sarkar adds an intriguing dimension to the film, with his natural acting abilities expected to enhance the film’s intensity. With Sailesh Kolanu’s direction and Nani’s star power, trade experts predict that Hit 3 could take the franchise to a new level when it releases in the summer of next year.

Tags Nani Hit 3 Srinidhi Shetty HIT3

