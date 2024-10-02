Samantha Reacts To Konda Surekha’s Vulgar Comment

Earlier in the day today, Telangana cabinet minister Konda Surekha crossed the line while spitting venom on BRS working president KTR. She alleged that KTR is the reason why Samantha and Naga Chaitanya split up in the first place as he wanted Samantha to visit his house if Nagarjuna’s N Convention is to be set free.

This outrageous allegation drew hate from all quarters and it has now sparked a reaction from Samantha herself.

Samantha has now shared her first reaction on the matter on Instagram as she commented that no political conspiracy is involved with her divorce.

To be a woman, To come out and work, To survive in a glamorous industry where women are more often than not treated as props. Konda Surekha Garu, I am proud of what this journey turned me into- please don’t trivialise it.

“I hope you realise that your words carry significant weight as a minister. I implore you to be responsible and respectful of individuals’ privacy. My divorce is a personal matter, and I request that you refrain from speculating about it. Our choice to keep things private doesn’t invite misrepresentation.”

Samantha further clarified that her divorce was with mutual consent and amicable, with no political conspiracy involved. “Could you please keep my name out of political battles? I have always remained non-political and wish to continue doing so.” She concluded.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯