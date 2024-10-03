The Connection Between Raja Raja Chora And Swag?

Sree Vishnu is often appreciated for his acting, comedy timing, and also for his choice of stories irrespective of the result of the movie. Sree Vishnu scored a surprise hit with his Samajavaragamana and his next film Om Bheem Bush to entertain the audience. Now the actor is coming up with yet another unique concept of different timelines and probably a non-linear narrative with Swag.

"Initially, the story of #SWAG had a connection with #RajaRajaChora. However, as we were developing the film……"



[https://t.co/ufQn6TSOcb]



Watch https://t.co/LNTEQL0xmq's Exclusive Conversation with @sreevishnuoffl

ahead of SWAG Release. pic.twitter.com/KVAN7EZ3hg — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) October 2, 2024

In a recent interview with Gulte.com, Sree Vishnu revealed the background of Swag. Sree Vishnu was asked if there is a link between his Raja Raja Chora and Swag, he said there was a connection in the script stages but they had to put it in the back seat. The link between the two films would have been in the entertainment part, but the idea had to be dropped so to focus on the main story of Swag, which is already vast and deep.

Sree Vishnu further said the Swag can have four prequels, one with each of his characters in the movie. Sree Vishnu will be appearing in four different characters in Swag. He confidently said that each character has the potential to make a two-and-a-half-hour prequel.

Well, it has to be seen how Swah entertains the audience. For now, Sree Vishnu and Hasith appeared confident on the movie’s result. Swag is releasing this Friday, October 4th.

Related

Tags Sree Vishnu Swag

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯