New Arrivals on OTT: 35 & GOAT

As the movie lovers are still enjoying Devara in theatres and gearing up for new releases like Swag, we have a couple of interesting releases on OTT as well. The Telugu audiences can now enjoy the films, 35 and GOAT at the comfort of their homes.

Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT is streaming on Netflix from today. Venkat Prabhu directed the film which was released amidst huge fan fare and expectations. Unfortunately, the movie failed to strike the right chord with the audiences. However, the film is a one time watch for action lovers and the fans.

On the other hand, Nivetha Thomas’ 35 – Chinna Katha Kadu is also streaming on Aha Video. The film was made available from yesterday and the team is happy to received the positive response already. The movie received good response from the audiences during its theatrical run. The film will have a potential to attract more audiences now on OTT.

Sree Vishnu’s SWAG is the only release having a positive buzz among the new releases tomorrow.

