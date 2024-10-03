Sree Vishnu To Surprise In 9 Get-ups In Swag

Producer TG Vishwa Prasad is backing Sree Vishnu and Hasith Goli’s Swag as a producer, and the movie which is carrying encouraging reports is due for release tomorrow.

The producer affirms that besides hilarious entertainment, different characterizations of Sree Vishnu will be a highlight in the movie. “Sree Vishnu played four characters in the movie, and he is going to surprise in 9 get-ups. Along with entertainment, there is an extraordinary emotional message in the movie.”

Vishwa Prasad says Hasith Goli has extraordinary writing skills. “He writes entertainment part effortlessly. The story presents a solid message about changing gender dominance across generations in an interesting way. The screenplay will be engaging with thrills and surprises in the first half, whereas the real story will be revealed in the second half.”

He affirms that narrating such a big span story in 2.36 hours was the most challenging part. He also assures that the movie will give a very new experience.

