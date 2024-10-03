VT’s Matka Teaser In An Old Theatre

Mega Prince Varun Tej stunned recently in the second look poster of Matka which is in the final leg of shooting. The film directed by Karuna Kumar will show the journey of Varun Tej from a normal guy to becoming Matka King.

Given the story is set in period backdrop, the makers chose the old theatre Raju Yuvaraju in Vijayawada. The teaser launch will take place on October 5th, and this will be the first public event for the movie. The makers are planning rigorous promotions with regular updates. The teaser is expected to be full on action.

Set against a period backdrop spanning 24 years, the movie produced by Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments stars Nora Fatehi and Meenakshi Chaudhary playing the heroines opposite Varun Tej.

As recently announced by the makers, Matka is scheduled for release on November 14th.

