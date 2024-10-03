Indian 3 On OTT? Big Dent To Shankar’s Reputation

A movie releasing directly on an OTT platform does not make it inferior, but a movie from one of the greatest directors in India on plans to skip a theatrical release is definitely hurting his fans from the good old days. Shankar is known to deliver the movies with the best theatrical experience.

One of the finest and biggest filmmakers Shankar lost his charm in the last few years and his latest film Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan suffered huge criticism and trolls like never before. Now, the rumors had it that Shankar’s Indian 3, the sequel of Indian 2 is heading to have a direct release on OTT platform Netflix early next year.

Though there is no official announcement made on the Indian 3 release, the fans of Shankar are disappointed hearing to this. Shankar’s last big success was in 2010 with Enthiran (Robo) and all his movies after that missed the mark and even the vintage Shankar’s magic.

Kamal Haasan also mentioned during the promotions of Indian 2 that he is more excited for Indian 3. However, Shankar has Game Changer with Ram Charan releasing in December and its result can change the prospects of the Indian 3 release.

