Most Awaited Part Joins Devara In Theaters

NTR’s Devara slowed down a bit after the weekend but the Dasara holidays ahead are giving more energy to the action drama.

Amid this, the makers have added the most awaited part to Devara in theaters. The major missing in Devara is the song Daavudi, the enthralling dance number from NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. However, the makers chose to skip it from the movie during the release due to the placement and run time issues.

However, Daavudi song is going to entertain the audiences from Friday across all the screens. Daavudi song will be added during the second half of the film. Earlier, it was expected to be coming during the rolling titles at the end.

Many fans of NTR have been eagerly waiting to watch Daavudi song in theaters and now with its addition, they might want to watch Devara one more time just for the song.

Related

Tags Daavudi Devara Daavudi Song

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯