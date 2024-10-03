Early US Premieres, Dil Raju Daring Decision

Suhas emerged as a successful actor with small to mid-range films and now the actor is coming with yet another social drama Janaka Aithe Ganaka. Star producer Dil Raju produced with film with his new banner for small films.

Dil Raju is known for judging the film’s caliber in most cases and now with Janaka Aithe Ganaka, he seems super confident and so is Suhas, who ventured into overseas distribution with this movie. Dil Raju today announced the early premieres for Janaka Aithe Ganaka.

In a rather daring move by Dil Raju, the movie is all set to screen on October 6th in Suhas’s hometown Vijayawada, and on October 8th in Tirupati, the director’s hometown.

Along with that, Dil Raju also revealed that he is bringing the trend of early premieres in the US he did with Satamanam Bhavathi and Happy Days. Janaka Aithe Ganaka also will have the early premieres in the US, on October 10th.

Janaka Aithe Ganaka will have premiere shows on October 11th and the actual release all over will be on October 12th.

Dil Raju also revealed the reason for these early shows and premieres, saying that a film like this could be experimented in release at their own financial risk. Above that, the star producer said Janaka Aithe Ganaka has done really well in the non-theatrical business like Hindi Dubbing, Satellite, and digital already sold out.

Dil Raju further revealed he has planned a show for the media and asked them to encourage it like they did for Balagam, while also jokingly asking them to stay quiet if they don’t like it.

