What Next Devara: Holidays + Low Ticket Prices

Jr NTR broke the Rajamouli curse with his latest film Devara. This Koratala Siva directorial was released a week ago and is having a sensational run at the box office.

It already broke even in Telugu states and entered the profit zone. The same is the case in the overseas market as well. The box-office storm is not expected to stop anytime soon.

The hiked ticket rates of Devara will be valid for 10 days. So, the hiked ticket rates will end by this weekend. Later, the movie will be screened at normal rates.

Dasara holidays have already started for the school children in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. So, families are expected to come in large numbers when the ticket rates are decreased.

On the other side, the song Daavudi, which was not included in the film, will be added from today. So, people who want to experience the song on the big screen will watch the film again. So, the holiday and Daavudi factors will most likely help Devara maintain its superb run at the box office.

