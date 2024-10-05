This Telugu Hero Needs A Pat On The Back

Hero Sree Vishnu is making headlines for his daring choice to play a transgender role in the film SWAG, directed by Hasith Goli. Forget about the film’s narrative and how it is faring, but it showcases Vishnu’s versatility as he takes on multiple characters across different timelines. There’s something more to that.

Even in his previous film Om Bheem Bush, he portrayed a character involved in a gay romance and pulled it effortlessly. And now, almost all the critics have praised Vishnu’s performance in SWAG as he steers through various roles, especially that of a transgender individual, with sensitivity and depth. His willingness to tackle such complex and often under-represented roles is commendable, especially in an industry where heroes always love to do only the filmy-hero brave-braver-bravest roles.

As we appreciate the likes of Rajkumar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushman Khurana and some other Hindi heroes for portraying bold roles with aplomb, it’s time to look in our very own backyard, where Sree Vishnu is shining like a diamond. That said, he has to look into the total film as well, as the final results of these experimental roles are not giving him relief at the box office. Overall, the hero deserves a pat on his back for accepting these roles.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯