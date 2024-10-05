I’ve played challenging role in thriller Phani: Catherine Tresa

Gorgeous Catherine Tresa and senior director VN Aditya are bringing a unique psychological thriller titled “Phani,” with its striking title poster launched in Dallas.

Passionate producer Dr. Meenakshi is producing the film under the banner of O.M.G. Productions, with presentation by AU&I Studio. Catherine Tresa plays a powerful role in the film.

Dr. Thotakura Prasad launched the title, and renowned producer Anil Sunkara revealed the banner logo, generating excitement for the film. Guests Dr. Alla Srinivasa Reddy and Dr. Ismail Suhail Penugonda also participated, extending their best wishes to the “Phani” team.

Producer Dr. Meenakshi Anipindi shared that the film shoot is almost 50 percent complete, and they are aiming to bring it to a pan-India audience soon.

Catherine Tresa expressed her gratitude for the entire team, stating, “It’s a challenging character for me in ‘Phani.'” The title poster has raised anticipation for the thriller.

Director VN Aditya expressed his appreciation, saying, “Catherine’s support has been invaluable; without her, this film wouldn’t have been possible. I appreciate the entire cast and crew for their support.”

“Phani” is being filmed entirely in the U.S. and boasts a strong cast, including Mahesh Sriram, Neha Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Kasi Vishwanath, Ranjitha, and Yogita in pivotal roles.

