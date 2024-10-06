Box-Office: Dasara Slots Overbooked!

The box office in Telugu states is overbooked for the upcoming Dasara season. Dasara is usually considered a solid season for the movies to make their impressive mark and entertain the audiences. Six releases are gearing up for a release this time.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s dubbed Vettaiyan is the only film enjoying a big craze among the many releases.

The following films fixed the slots for a grand release during the festival weekend on the 10th, 11th, and 12th.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan Gopichand-Sreenu Vaitla’s Viswam Sudheer Babu’s Ma Nanna Superhero Suhas starrer Janaka Aithe Ganaka Alia Bhatt’s Dubbed Film Jigra Kannada dubbed film Martin

Except for Rajinikanth’s film, the other movies fail to capture the attention of audiences at the box office. Sreenu Vaitla is eying for a successful comeback, but somehow, his film is not able to attract the buzz. Even Gopichand is also struggling with flops. The same is the case with Sudheer Babu.

Suhas starrer impressed with the trailer and there is a potential for the film to become a hit if there is positive word of mouth for the movie. The other dubbing films might not survive for a long time. We have to see which film gets lucky during the festival season and in all cases, Devara might get benefited if there is no good film to watch.

