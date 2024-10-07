Suriya To Have 2 Releases In A Short Gap

Hero Suriya who equally enjoys fans frenzy in Telugu will have two releases in a short gap. The actor who is awaiting the release of Kanguva has completed the shoot of his 44th movie Suriya44 with director Karthik Subbaraj. The makers announced the same officially.

Suriya44 is going to be an engaging gangster drama, where the protagonist will appear in a mass and badass look. The visuals looked intense in the birthday special glimpse which augmented the expectations bar for the movie.

The film produced by 2D Entertainment will have its title glimpse revealed soon. Pooja Hegde plays Suriya’s ladylove in the movie.

