Youth’s Heartthrob Makes Her Telugu Debut

Rukmini Vasanth is the current heart-throb of various youngsters in South India. She stole everyone’s hearts with her performance in the Kannada film Sapta Sagaradaachi Ello. Since then, many Telugu people manifested for her Telugu debut. Even in the media, we heard many rumours about her Telugu debut.

Finally, Rukmini’s Telugu debut has been confirmed. She is set to enter Tollywood with the upcoming film Appudo Ippudo Eppudo, featuring Nikhil as the lead hero.

Sudheer Varma of Swami Ra Ra fame is directing the project. The first look poster of the movie was released recently and it was announced that the movie will hit the screens during this year’s Diwali.

The first look poster, featuring Nikhil and Rukmini, is vibrant and beautiful. Divyansha Kaushik, known for her role in Majili, also stars in the film. Interestingly, the shoot was kept under wraps, surprising everyone with its upcoming release. Meanwhile, Rukmini’s Telugu fans are early waiting to see her on the big screen.

