Emraan Hashmi Injured On Adivi Sesh’s G2 Set

The buzz surrounding Adivi Sesh’s highest budgeted film G2 is palpable, especially with Bollywood heartthrob Emraan Hashmi playing a crucial role on his Tollywood debut. However, the excitement has taken a slight hit following news of Hashmi’s injury on the film’s set.

While filming an ambitious action sequence in Hyderabad, Hashmi suffered a neck injury after a jumping stunt went awry. Images circulating on social media depict a cut on his neck, but reports confirm that the injury is not serious.

The film is being produced with a significant budget, promising thrilling action and a gripping storyline. Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi is directing the movie on People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments.

