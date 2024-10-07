Euphoria Glimpse: Youth, Drugs And A Crime?

Popular director Gunasekhar is known for making huge films with big sets and he delivered a few blockbusters. His films have not worked great in the recent times. The director shifted his view and now focuses on the youth drama, a total gear shift in his style with his new movie Euphoria.

Gunasekhar’s Euphoria had a glimpse launch last night. Going by the glimpse the movie shows the preset generation’s life, drugs, party culture, and rape. The glimpse gives a peek into all these aspects and Kaala Bhairava’s score blends with it.

Though the glimpse does not reveal much, it can be understood that the movie deals with rape and crime involved amid the youth getting addicted to drugs and rave parties. The glimpse has interesting actors like Sara Arjun and Bhumika among others.

Gunasekhar is introducing a lot of new faces including Likhita Yalamanchali, Kalpa Latha, Sai Srinika, Ashrita, Mathew Varghese, and Prudhvi Raj Addala in important roles.

When asked about the English title Euphoria, Gunasekhar says he was thinking of the title ‘Udvegam’ earlier, but he funnily reveals was asked to stop writing if it is the title.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯