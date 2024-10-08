NTR-Neel: January 2026 Release

NTR and Prashanth Neel are collaborating for an intense action thriller and the project in their combination is much-awaited. The film’s shoot is being planned currently and NTR is going to sport a different look. Meanwhile, we have exclusively learned that the film will be made as a standalone project and won’t have any prequels or sequels.

As per the latest updates we have, the regular shoot of the movie will begin in the October end or the first week of November in Hyderabad. The team is making arrangements for the same. However, the team will hit the floors without NTR.

Tarak is expected to join the film’s sets, only in the new years, either at the end of January 2025 or in February 2025. As per the reports, Saptha Sagara Ello fame Rukmini Vasanth is most likely confirmed as the female lead of the film.

The team is aiming to bring the film to theatres on January 9, 2026.

