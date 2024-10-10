‘Devara Part 2 Is Vara Veera Vihaaram’

Director Koratala Siva must be the happiest man for bouncing back well with Devara, after being criticized for Acharya. Devara trailer was the center of trolls, but the movie escaped to a major extent and now emerged as a success. The director shifted his focus to Devara 2 and he seemed very confident on the second part.

During a recent interview, Koratala Siva revealed more about Devara Part 2. He called it the ‘Vara Veera Viharam’ and explained that Vara’s game is all new and the revelation that he is fearless will be interesting.

#Devara Part 1 is just the beginning.



వర ఆడే ఆట చాలా కొత్తగా ఉంటది.

'వర వీర విహారం' will be the Part 2



– #KoratalaSiva pic.twitter.com/R7S0IluUeT — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) October 9, 2024

Koratala Siva says that Part 1 is just the beginning and the characters take a different shape in the second part. The director says he enjoyed being a writer for Devara more than being the director of the film.

Promising that the drama between Devara and Vara will be very emotional, the director’s reasons for Vara to put a knife in Devara’s heart will be touching and interesting. Koratala also promises that the stories Vara creates about Devara will also be enthralling.

Killing his beloved father, #Devara will be an emotional trauma for Vara, but the reason behind it is something to witness in part 2.



– #KoratalaSiva pic.twitter.com/Z6muhwPcLY — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) October 9, 2024

Koratala Siva clarified that he just wanted to tell a good story with a perfect conclusion for all the characters. Koratala Siva ruled out the chance of making Devara 3 because he is not into the franchise, but made it in two parts only because it needs to be told well with proper character establishment.

