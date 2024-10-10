After Mokshagnya, It’s Mahakali

Prasanth Varma’s first film from PVCU- HanuMan was a sensational hit, and the second movie with Nandamuri Mokshagnya was announced recently. Today, PVCU3 was announced through an astonishing poster.

The movie set in Bengali where Goddess Kali is worshipped is titled Mahakali, and this which marks first Indian female superhero film will be helmed by a lady director Puja Aparna Kolluru.

India’s leading distribution company RKD Studios is venturing into production with this movie to be mounted on a large canvas with a big budget and lavish technical standards. The film written by Prasanth Varma will be produced by Riwaz Ramesh Duggal on RKD Studios and presented by RK Duggal.

The title poster sees a cozy moment between the girl and the tiger. It also sees circus set-up in the background, and crowd is fleeing as the giant wheel is set on fire. Like in HanuMan, there is a special object that can be observed in the title logo of Mahakali.

Mahakali will be released in all Indian languages and also foreign languages in 3D IMAX format. Smaran Sai scores the music, while Sri Nagendra Tangalla is the production designer. The film’s lead cast and other technicians will be revealed later.

