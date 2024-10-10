Pushpa’s Rule Commences On December 5?

Team Pushpa postponed the film’s release from August 15th, paving way for other releases at the box office. Ever since, there are rumors about the film considering two probable release dates. One of them is the 5th of December while the other one is the 20th of December. As per the sources, the team locked 5th of December as the release day for the part two, titled, Pushpa: The Rule.

Pushpa franchise already enjoys a huge fan base and with the film hitting the screens in all languages at the pan-India level, there are high expectations on the movie. The film is carrying a big hype at the box office and in all cases, the 5th of December is a perfect release date for the release.

With December 4th as the premiere date, it will have a solid 1-week run in the USA before the big releases arrive. Additionally, PLF shows can be planned abundantly. Even before the arrival of the Christmas season, the film can make the maximum out of the ticket windows.

Directed by Sukumar, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna Shetty, Fahadh Faasil and others in crucial roles.

