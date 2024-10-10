Star Boy With Sithara Again, Director?

Siddhu Jonnalagadda established a special name and fame for himself with DJ Tillu. His comedy timing and the dialogue delivery made the audience to the theater more than anything else in the movie. Siddhu Jonnalagadda signed a new movie and the official announcement will be made tomorrow.

Star Boy Siddhu Jonnalagadda signed yet another movie in Sithara Entertainment’s banner after DJ Tillu and the director is Ravikanth Perepu for it. Siddhu and Ravikanth earlier worked together for Krishna and His Leela.

The backdrop of the story is not known yet, but the combination is interesting. Srikanth Perepu earlier worked as the director for Adivi Sesh’s Kshanam and Bubblegum apart from Krishna and His Leela.

It has to be seen what Siddhu Jonnalagadda is coming up with Ravikanth Perepu. Siddhu is right now working for JACK and Telugu Kada.

