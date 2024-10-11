Super Star Never Out Of Sync and ‘Vettaiyan’ proves it

Superstar Rajinikanth, known for his diverse filmography and ability to connect with audiences across generations, has once again delivered a powerful message with his latest action-packed film, “Vettaiyan-The Hunter.” Directed by TJ.Gnanavel, the film has captivated viewers, not just for its thrilling action sequences but also for its poignant social commentary.

Gnanavel, who previously garnered critical acclaim for the National Award-winning “Jai Bhim,” has tackled a pressing societal issue in “Vettaiyan.” The film, through the protagonist played by Rajinikanth, sheds light on the exploitative nature of the educational system, specifically highlighting the commercialization of coaching centers and training institutes.

The film’s narrative delves into the struggles faced by students from government schools in cracking competitive exams like NEET, drawing parallels with the growing opposition to the exam across various states. Rajinikanth, once again proving his relevance, uses his platform to raise awareness about the concerns surrounding these issues, prompting introspection on the current state of education.

“Vettaiyan-The Hunter” has resonated with audiences due to its timeliness, especially in light of the escalating debate surrounding NEET and the growing influence of online platforms like Byju’s, which charge exorbitant fees. The film’s impact extends beyond entertainment, prompting conversations about the accessibility and fairness of education.

Rajinikanth’s willingness to address such critical issues in his films solidifies his position not just as an icon, but as a voice for change. “Vettaiyan-The Hunter” serves as a stark reminder that even amidst captivating action and entertainment, the power of cinema can be used to spark meaningful dialogue and inspire positive change.

Related

Tags Rajinikant Vettaiyan Rajinikanth Vettaiyan

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯