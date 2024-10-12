Dil Raju thanks Chiru for giving way to Game Changer

Ram Charan’s upcoming entertainer Game Changer, directed by the renowned Shankar, is among the most eagerly awaited projects across India. The film’s production is in full swing, and excitement is building as the makers have begun ramping up promotions.

Two of the film’s songs, “Jagaragandi” and “Raa Macha Macha,” have already garnered an overwhelmingly positive response, becoming instant chartbusters. With fans eagerly anticipating more updates, producer Dil Raju, who is bankrolling the project under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, recently shared a major announcement about the film’s release date.

In a video message, Dil Raju addressed the release date and other important details, saying: “Happy Vijayadashami to all of you. Initially, we planned to release Game Changer during Christmas. However, after discussions with distributors across various languages, it was decided that a Sankranti release would be more suitable for a global release. I conveyed this to Chiranjeevi Garu and the team at UV Creations. Since we have been working on Game Changer with a massive budget for over three years, we needed a date that would allow the film to reach a wide audience.”

Dil Raju further added, “Their film, Vishwambhara, is also a big-budget production, and they had already announced a Sankranti release. However, when we requested a shift to accommodate Game Changer, Chiranjeevi Garu and UV Creations kindly agreed to adjust their schedule. Vishwambhara will complete its production, including post-production, by December, but they have opted for a different release date to give Game Changer the spotlight during Sankranti. I want to extend my gratitude to Chiranjeevi Garu and the team at UV Creations—Vamsi, Pramod, and Vicky—for their support.”

He concluded by saying, “Game Changer will now release during Sankranti, promising a grand celebration for fans and movie lovers. Our entire team is working tirelessly to deliver a wholesome entertainer. The two songs, ‘Jaragandi’ and ‘Macha Macha,’ are already trending on social media. A teaser will be released soon, followed by three more songs, as we continue to engage fans with promotional content leading up to Sankranti. We are confident that this film will elevate Ram Charan’s global stardom even further, and we aim to make Game Changer a worldwide success.”

