Ram, Mahesh, Mythri’s Untold Emotions

Ustaad Ram Pothineni is all set to team up with director Mahesh Babu Pachigolla of Miss Shetty and Mr Polishetty fame for a new movie #RAPO22 to be produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar on Mythri Movie Makers banner.

RAPO22 is a film that will take up a colossal space on Ram’s wall of fame. The movie will channel all of Ram’s energy to tell a lesser told story. The filming begins with shooting of untold emotions, as revealed by the makers.

Mahesh Babu Pachigolla is a kind of director who can ably handle both comedy and emotions. #RAPO22 is also expected to offer a wholesome experience to the viewers. Ram will sport a new look in the movie.

The film’s other cast and crew will be revealed soon.

