Vishwambhara Teaser – A VFX Copy From Infinity World Trailer?

Megastar Chiranjeevi plays the lead role in the upcoming film titled Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta. The film unit launched the teaser the other day, on the occasion of Dusshera. Interestingly, the teaser has fantasy elements and the experience is definitely going to be worth it.

However, the criticism also started against the teaser. It is common that when big projects come up with promotional materials, the netizens compare it with Hollywood films that have similar content. Now, it seems that one of the shots from the Infinity World trailer is matching with a shot in the teaser of Vishwambhara.

There is no doubt that the teaser of the film carries breathtaking action sequences and Chiranjeevi emerging as the super hero is intriguing. However, the visual spectacle is now being trolled for having a shot from a Hollywood film.

While some see it as a copy, the fans defend it saying the elements of a film especially when being made on a grand scale will definitely be similar. They also defend saying that the film will stay up to the standards of Hollywood films. The VFX in Vishwambhara teaser is generating a great curiosity already.

Directed by Vassishta, MM Keeravani scored the music. UV Creations is a part of the film’s production.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯