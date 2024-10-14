Mechanic Rocky Picks A Solo Date

Vishwak Sen will next be seen in the upcoming action and hilarious entertainer Mechanic Rocky which was earlier planned for Diwali release on October 31st. However, the makers postponed the film’s release.

Mechanic Rockey will grace the cinemas on November 22nd. Fortunately, the movie gets a solo date and it won’t have any strong competition at the box office. The makers have also announced to release the film’s theatrical trailer on October 20th.

Vishwak Sen exudes an air of mystery in the release date poster. Heroines Meenakshi Chaudhary appears in a beautiful traditional saree, while Shraddha Srinath sports an urbane lady get-up.

As part of promotions, the makers released a teaser called First Gear, and also a couple of songs. The trailer is expected to set stage for the movie being bankrolled by Ram Talluri on SRT Entertainments banner.

