Shruti Haasan Out Of Dacoit.. But Why?

Shruti Haasan once put a pause on her acting career prioritizing her love for music. The girl came back to acting after a long break, yet she managed to bag big films like Salaar among others. Shruti Haasan also signed in for Adivi Sesh’s action thriller Dacoit, but the latest reports say she walked out of that project. But why?

The reason being heard is that Shruti Haasan has a scheduling conflict, but another rumor has it that the hero Adivi Sesh took over the project and called the shots instead of the director. Shruti Haasan who signed the film because the director was on board was heerd to be upset with Sesh taking control over the project.

It has been months since the movie started shooting and it has to be seen if the makers officially announce Shruti Haasan’s exit. Well, it could have been her busy schedule that made her opt out of Dacoit, because she has Coolie, Salaar 2 Shouryanga Parvam, and Chennai Story in the making and a few other projects in the discussion stage.

Dacoit was being directed by cinematographer-turned-director Shaneil Deo and produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang. The teaser was released in December last year with Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan aiming guns at each other in a tense scenario.

