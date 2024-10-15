“Kiran.. Gattigaa Kottali Nuvvu Eesaari” says Allu Arjun

Young hero Kiran Abbavaram is coming up with an exciting film titled KA. The movie is gearing up for a grand release on October 31st and the team is extremely happy with the output. Meanwhile, the team revealed how Allu Arjun had conveyed their best wishes.

Interestingly, Kiran Abbavaram revealed how Allu Arjun visited the sets of KA both on the first day of the shoot as well as the last day of the shoot.

“The first day of the shoot took place at Sarathi Studios where the makers also shot Pushpa. My team member told me that Allu Arjun will be visiting our set. I was confused initially, thinking if they had asked me to come, but then, they turned up on the sets,” said Kiran.

“Kiran nuvvu gattiga kottali ee saari” is how Allu Arjun expressed his wish to see Kiran scoring a blockbuster.

“Allu Arjun is a big star, and I am happy that he has come to encourage me,” said Kiran Abbavaram, adding that Allu Arjun visited the shoot on the last day as well.

“KA” will be released in Telugu by producer Vamsi Nandipati and in Malayalam by hero Dulquer Salmaan under his banner, Wayfarer Films.

