Prashanth Neel’s Pen Power For Bagheera

Prashanth Neel is currently one of the leading directors in India with only blockbusters to his credit. He penned story for his first film Ugramm hero Sriimurali’s next outing Bagheera helmed by Dr Suri. Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films bankroll this mass action extravaganza.

Bagheera, as announced by the makers will be hitting the screens on the 31st of this month, two days after Diwali. Telugu leading distribution house Asian Suresh Entertainment LLP that released several blockbusters will release Bagheera in Telugu states.

Given the story offered by Prashanth Neel who is known for pure commercial entertainers, Bagheera is going to be high on action with Sriimurali’s character is going to be extremely dynamic.

Rukmini Vasanth is the heroine in the movie that has music by B Ajaneesh Loknath. The film’s first song Rudhira Haara will be unveiled on the 17th of this month.

