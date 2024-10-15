Love Reddy Trailer: Interesting Love Story with a twist

The highly anticipated film “Love Reddy” is set for a grand theatrical release on October 18. Starring Anjan Ramachendra and Shravani Reddy in lead roles, the film is directed by newcomer Smaran Reddy and is based on true events, focusing on a pure love story.

It narrates how Narayan Reddy became Love Reddy. Following the impressive teaser, the makers unveiled the intriguing trailer today. The trailer begins with Narayan Reddy, played by Anjan Ramachendra, who lives on the Andhra-Karnataka border.

He introduces his family, friends, and his favorite bike. However, his life feels incomplete as he is still searching for a partner. While looking for the perfect match, he gradually falls in love with Shravani Reddy, who plays his love interest in the film.

He often imagines beautiful moments with her. The trailer suddenly shifts into action mode, raising curiosity. But what happened in reality? Why is he called Love Reddy? All these intriguing questions will be answered on the big screen.

Love Reddy is jointly bankrolled under the banners of Seheri Studio, MGR Films and Geetansh Productions, with Sunanda B Reddy, Madan Gopal Reddy, Prabhanjan Reddy, Ravindra G, Hemalata Reddy, Naveen Reddy and Nagaraj Beerappa serving as the producers.

Love Reddy is being distributed by Mythri Movie Distributors and is poised to captivate audiences with its heartfelt story and emotional music.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯