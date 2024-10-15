Ghatikachalam Teaser: Edgy Thriller!

The latest supernatural thriller Ghatikachalam marks Nikhil Devadula’s lead debut, who impressed as a child artist. Produced by M.C. Raju under the Oasis Entertainment banner, the movie promises to deliver an intense suspense thriller, helmed by director Amar Kamepalli.

Excitement for Ghatikachalam is building as successful producer SKN, alongside renowned director Maruthi, has recently announced their acquisition of the worldwide theatrical rights for the film. The anticipation has intensified, especially after the makers unveiled a gripping teaser at a grand launch event today.

The teaser sets an eerie tone as it introduces Kaushik, portrayed by Nikhil Devadula. This unsettling atmosphere is complemented by a scene showcasing Prabhakar’s character, who proudly describes his son as an ideal student and slapped by his son.

In Ghatikachalam, Nikhil Devadula portrays a character ensnared in a supernatural mystery, grappling with the unnerving sensation that someone is compelling him to act abnormally. However, the glimpse reveals Kaushik’s confusion, alongside unsettling elements that hint at deeper issues.

The teaser effectively captures a terrifying atmosphere. The chilling background score heightens the suspense, while the final line delivered by the mysterious voice promises a captivating supernatural thriller.

The film also features music by Flavio Cuccurullo, cinematography by SS Manoj, and production design by Anil Pogaru, with Arvika Gupta in a key role, all under the Oasis Entertainment banner. The film will be released grandly in theatres soon.

