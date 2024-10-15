What’s Going Wrong With Suhas?

In a short span, young actor Suhas made an impressive mark in the film industry and earned the tag ‘bankable hero.’ He recently came up with the film Janaka Aithe Ganaka, but unfortunately, the movie received a disappointing response from the audiences at the box office. The film competed with movies like Viswam, Maa Nanna Superhero and Vettaiyan.

Although there was a chance to see Suhas’ film in theatres for Dusshera, the audience did not show much interest. Director Sandeep Reddy Bandla, despite having previously worked on blockbusters like Salaar with Prashanth Neel, couldn’t replicate that success with his directorial debut. This raises an important debate about whether Suhas should introspect his project selection strategy.

Suhas may need to reassess his choices regarding directors. While he’s been picking creative stories, it appears the issue lies in the execution, with some directors struggling to translate those ideas effectively on screen. Despite his willingness to take risks—such as his bold role in Ambajipet Marriage Band—box office success has remained elusive, with most of these films underperforming.

This string of disappointments has resulted in Suhas losing momentum at the box office. Even the backing of a big producer like Dil Raju couldn’t change the outcome for Janaka Aithe Ganaka. Although the film performed decently in overseas markets, it failed to make a mark in the Telugu states, where audience reception was lukewarm.

Upcoming projects like Cable Reddy, Ananda Rao Adventures, and Uppu Kapparambu may hold potential, but Suhas needs another hit on the level of Colour Photo to regain his footing.

