After Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth Incurs Loss To Lyca

Lyca Productions is one of the prestigious banners in Tamil cinema. The production house began with the filming of Kaththi and then went on to make several blockbusters in Tamil. However, most of the films that the production house crafted were big-budgeted flicks that incurred losses. Surprisingly, stars like Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth brought big losses to the firm.

The most recent film that impacted the Lyca Productions is Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan. Directed by TJ Gnanvel, the film, which was supposed to cover up the losses of Rajini’s previous films with Lyca, resulted in another loss.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Lal Salaam, produced by Lyca, marking the directorial of Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya. It is during that point, after the film incurred losses, Rajini promised to do another film for the production house with reduced remuneration. However, films like Darbar and 2.O also brought losses to the company.

Just before that, Lyca did Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan which is again a cost failure. The film failed miserably at the box office, resulting in clouds around Indian 3 and the trade already sees it as another loss venture.

So, unfortunately, the two big stars of Tamil cinema, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan brought huge losses to Lyca.

Tags Kamal Haasan Rajinikanth Vettaiyan

