Vijay Antony’s ‘Gagana Maargan’, A Murder Mystery Releasing Soon

Vijay Antony who is known for his versatility as an actor is coming up with another intriguing project billed to be a gripping murder mystery-crime thriller that delves into the world of detective fiction. Vijay Antony Films Corporation is producing, while Meera Vijay Antony proudly presents its 12th production directed by Leo John Paul. The film’s title is revealed as “Gagana Maargan”, translates to “one who travels through air” in the Siddhar dictionary, hinting at the film’s unique narrative.

The first look poster is nothing shot of captivating, as it presents the injured Vijay Antony with a serious expression, whereas the second image shows the under-water sequence.

Leo John Paul, known for editing films like “Attakathi”, “Beeda”, “Soodhu Kavvum”, “Indru Netru Naalai”, “Thekadi”, “Mundasupatti”, “Kadalum Kadandhu Pogum”, “A1”, and “Mayavan”, makes his directorial debut with “Gagana Maargan”. He won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Editor for “Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara” in 2013.

The film boasts an impressive cast, including Samuthirakani, Mahanadhi Shankar, Prithika, Brigida, Vinodh Sagar, Ajay Dhishan, Deepshikha, Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru Archana, Kanimozhi, and Anthagaram Natarajan.

The technical crew includes Yuva S as cinematographer, Raja A as art director, and Vijay Antony as music composer. Notably, the film features underwater sequences shot in Mumbai and impressive visual effects.

“Gagana Maargan” is a family-friendly film suitable for all ages and is gearing up for a theatrical release soon.

